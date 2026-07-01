Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: JJ Hospital Launches India's First Govt-Run AI-Powered Vision Therapy Centre For Lazy Eye

JJ Hospital inaugurated India's first government-run AI-powered Digital Vision Therapy Centre for treating Lazy Eye and binocular vision disorders | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 1: In a significant step towards integrating artificial intelligence into public healthcare, JJ Hospital has launched India's first government-run AI-based Digital Vision Therapy Centre for the treatment of Lazy Eye (Amblyopia) and Binocular Vision Disorders.

The centre aims to provide advanced, personalised vision therapy using AI technology, making world-class eye care accessible to patients in the government healthcare system.

The centre has been established in collaboration with global digital therapeutics company Bynocs and was inaugurated by Hospital Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase and Head of the Department of Ophthalmology Dr Sujata Chavan.

AI-Driven Personalised Treatment

The AI-enabled platform analyses each patient's visual condition following a detailed eye examination and generates a customised digital therapy programme.

The treatment uses interactive, game-based visual exercises to improve coordination between both eyes, enhance visual acuity and strengthen binocular vision. Doctors can modify therapy plans based on patient progress, ensuring personalised care throughout the treatment period.

One of the key features of the facility is its telemedicine-enabled follow-up system. Patients can continue therapy from home while ophthalmologists remotely monitor their progress using AI-generated performance data, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and improving treatment compliance.

Focus On Early Intervention

Amblyopia, commonly known as Lazy Eye, is a developmental vision disorder in which one eye—and occasionally both—fails to achieve normal visual acuity despite appearing structurally normal.

Binocular vision disorders affect the ability of both eyes to work together to produce a single, clear three-dimensional image, often resulting in poor depth perception, double vision or eye strain.

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According to doctors, Lazy Eye affects approximately 3–5% of children and is one of the leading causes of preventable visual impairment if left untreated during the early years. However, advances in digital vision therapy have also shown encouraging outcomes in adults with binocular vision disorders.

Health experts said that the initiative marks a major milestone in bringing cutting-edge ophthalmic technology to government hospitals and reflects the institution's commitment to offering affordable, high-quality healthcare.

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