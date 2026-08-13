Shakeela Reveals Improper Phone Use Led To Severe Neck Injury; 6 Ways To Protect Your Neck |

South Indian actress Shakeela, known for her work in Malayalam cinema, recently opened up about undergoing major neck surgery. In a video shared on her YouTube vlog, the actress was seen wearing a neck brace following the procedure before being discharged from the hospital and returning home.

The Kinnara Thumbikal actress revealed that her prolonged habit of using her phone while lying down in an improper posture contributed to her neck problems. She said she would often play games and watch YouTube videos and Instagram reels while lying in uncomfortable positions.

Speaking about her experience, Shakeela cautioned viewers about excessive phone usage, saying, “A phone is a very useful object, but do not use it more than necessary.” Her experience has also brought attention to the importance of maintaining a healthy posture while using smartphones for extended periods.

How To Fix Your Posture While Using Your Phone

Keep your phone at eye level: Avoid constantly looking down at your screen. Raise the phone closer to eye level so your neck remains in a more neutral position.

Sit with proper back support: When using your phone for a longer duration, sit upright with your back supported instead of slouching on a sofa or bed.

Avoid using your phone while lying down: Scrolling while lying on your stomach or holding your phone above your face can place unnecessary strain on your neck and shoulders.

Take regular screen breaks: Instead of staying in the same position for long periods, take frequent breaks. Stand up, move around and gently stretch your neck and shoulders.

Use both hands when possible: Holding your phone with both hands can reduce the tendency to bend your neck or twist your body to one side.

Don’t ignore persistent pain: Occasional stiffness may happen, but persistent or worsening neck pain, numbness, weakness or pain radiating into the arms should be evaluated by a qualified healthcare professional.