Shilpa Shetty's Viral Fitness Challenge Is Not For The Faint-Hearted; Here's What The Pose Does For Your Body |

Shilpa Shetty is once again turning her fitness routine into a lesson in strength, balance and flexibility. In her latest Monday motivation video, the actor challenged her fans to attempt a tricky balancing exercise that requires far more control than it may initially appear to.

In the video, Shilpa can be seen performing a compact arm-balance movement from a deep squat. She shifts her weight forward, supports her body through her arms and lifts into a tucked position, requiring her core, hips and legs to work together to maintain stability. The movement resembles a crow-pose-inspired arm balance, combined with a deep squat and controlled hip mobility.

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Sharing the challenge, Shilpa wrote, “If this feels impossible… your body is trying to tell you something. And if it feels easy.. try it.. cause it’s not!” She further encouraged her followers to work on the flexibility of their sacroiliac joint, pelvic muscles, knees and ankles before attempting the move.

The exercise is particularly demanding because it combines mobility, balance, flexibility and core strength in one movement. Maintaining the tucked position requires the abdominal muscles to stay engaged while the arms and shoulders help support and stabilise the body.

The deep squat element can also challenge ankle and hip mobility, while the controlled movement demands flexibility around the hips and pelvis. Working on these areas can contribute to better movement quality and stability during everyday activities and exercise.

The balancing component additionally trains body awareness and coordination, as even a small shift in weight can affect the entire posture. Meanwhile, holding the position requires muscular endurance through the core, shoulders and arms.

For the session, Shilpa opted for a sporty ensemble, pairing black tights with a bright lemon-hued loose crop-style pullover and a matching sports bra underneath. Her hair was neatly tied into a bun, keeping the look practical and workout-ready.