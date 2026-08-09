Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria Turn Up Heat In Bold Looks At Toxic Trailer Launch Event In Bengaluru; Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi Scream Elegance |

The much-awaited trailer of Yash-starrer Toxic was unveiled on August 8 in Bengaluru, and the grand launch turned into a fashion spectacle as the film's leading ladies arrived in some seriously striking looks. Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi brought four completely different fashion moods to the event, ranging from sultry and dramatic to classic and traditional.

Kiara Advani made a glamorous statement in a striking ensemble from SayNoMore's Spring 2026 collection. She opted for a structured corset paired with a dramatically draped skirt, creating a silhouette that balanced contemporary glamour with sophisticated detailing. The fitted corset accentuated her frame, while the fluid draping added movement and softness to the look. Keeping the styling sleek, Kiara allowed the outfit to remain the star of her appearance.

Tara Sutaria, meanwhile, went all out with a bold custom creation. She stepped out in a figure-hugging leopard-print gown featuring rich brown, tan and black tones. The fitted silhouette beautifully highlighted her curves, while the dramatic animal print gave the look an unapologetically glamorous edge. Its wide off-shoulder neckline drew attention to her shoulders and collarbone, while the full-length sleeves added a refined contrast to the otherwise daring design.

Huma Qureshi brought a sophisticated dose of drama to the red carpet in a black semi-sheer one-shoulder gown by Tony Ward. The asymmetrical neckline instantly elevated the ensemble, while the sheer detailing added an element of understated sensuality. Huma kept her overall styling elegant, allowing the intricate construction and silhouette of the black gown to command attention.

Nayanthara, on the other hand, chose to celebrate Indian fashion with a beautiful traditional look. She arrived in a saffron silk saree, pairing the rich, vibrant drape with a contemporary strappy blouse featuring a zip-back detail. The blouse gave the otherwise traditional ensemble a modern, sporty edge. She completed the look with a shimmering statement necklace that added just the right amount of glamour to her classic appearance.

With each actress bringing her own fashion personality to the occasion, the Toxic trailer launch turned into a stylish showcase of contrasts.