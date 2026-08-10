Kylie Jenner Goes All Pink For Kitty-Themed Birthday Party & Wild Bikini Cake | In Pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 10, 2026
As an entrepreneur and reality TV star, Kylie Jenner turned 29 today on August 10, she celebrated her birthday evening with her girl gang in a princess kitty-themed party.
In a head-turning birthday look, Kylie slipped into a chic pink, halter neck & backless, mini body con dress.
She paired her look with oversized hot-pink feather boa draped around her arms and shoulders & a matching hot-pink feather halo headband.
The birthday girl was treated with a be-jewelled cake topped with edible jelly-like stones and diamonds.
Present for the occasion were her sisters – Kim, Khloe and Kendall apart from her closest friends.
Another cake was kitty-themed, suited perfectly with the theme of the party. While, the third one was a Kylie special pink bikini cake, giving the evening a wild turn.
Kylie’s social media post captioned, “happy bday eve to meeee…I had my dream princess kitty bday night…my heart if so full…i love my life and my friends”