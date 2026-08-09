Why Breastfeeding Isn’t Always Easy: Actress Divyanka Tripathi Opens Up About The Challenges Mothers Face

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Opens Up About The Challenges Mothers Face |

Breastfeeding is often described as a natural part of motherhood, but for many women, it can come with physical, emotional and practical challenges. Popular TV actor Divyanka Tripathi has opened up about the difficulties mothers may face during this journey, drawing attention to the reality behind the often-romanticised image of breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding can be challenging

Divyanka Tripathi, has now opened up an important conversation by talking about her own breastfeeding journey, after welcoming twin boys in May this year. While breastfeeding is a natural process, it does not necessarily come easily to every mother. New mothers may experience difficulties with latching, breast engorgement, sore or cracked nipples, discomfort and concerns about whether their baby is getting enough milk.

The pressure to breastfeed exclusively can also create emotional stress, particularly when a mother is struggling with feeding or her milk supply. Lack of sleep, hormonal changes and the demands of caring for a newborn can further make the early weeks overwhelming.

Divyanka Tripathi’s candid conversation brings attention to the importance of acknowledging these experiences instead of making mothers feel guilty when breastfeeding does not go according to expectations.

"Why does no one talk about breastfeeding openly?"

In a recent YouTube vlog, Divyanka, who welcomed twin sons with husband Vivek Dahiya, shared that she is still figuring out breastfeeding, even two months into motherhood. She says, "Why does no one talk about feeding openly?" She pointed out that everyone loves talking about how breast milk is beneficial for a baby, but nobody talks about and prepares how breastfeeding actually feels. She says, "The baby benefits from breast milk. But what about the mother?"

What matters is ensuring that both the mother and baby receive appropriate care and support. Mothers should be encouraged to seek professional help when they experience persistent pain, feeding difficulties, or concerns about their baby’s nutrition.

Motherhood challenges

Highlighting another challenge many mothers face, Divyanka says, “Sometimes guests come. It is a good thing. It feels good when people come. They give blessings. When it goes beyond two or three hours, women are hosting with a smile. I also do. But it gets so difficult. How do I tell them, ‘I am in pain?’ That’s why I thought we should talk about it.” Her comments have sparked debate about the body’s natural breastfeeding reflexes.

Why does breastfeeding sometimes become painful?

Breastfeeding can sometimes be painful, especially during the first few weeks after childbirth. Sore or cracked nipples, breast engorgement, blocked milk ducts, and an improper baby latch are common reasons for discomfort. While some tenderness can be normal initially, severe or persistent pain should not be ignored. A lactation consultant or healthcare professional can help identify the cause and improve the baby’s latch and feeding position, making breastfeeding more comfortable for the mother.