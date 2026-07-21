'You Taught Me How To Be A Mommy': Divyanka Tripathi's Reply To On-Screen Daughter Ruhaanika Dhawan Sparks Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Nostalgia

Divyanka Tripathi's Reply To On-Screen Daughter Ruhaanika Dhawan Sparks Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Nostalgia |

Divyanka Tripathi and Ruhaanika Dhawan shared the screen in the popular television soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where Ruhaanika played the on-screen daughter of Ishita Bhalla, portrayed by Divyanka. Years later, the child actress was seen meeting Divyanka's real-life children. Calling it a full-circle moment, Ruhaanika penned a heartfelt note on social media, while Divyanka thanked her for teaching her how to be a mother.

Sharing pictures of herself holding the twin babies of Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya, Ruhaanika wrote, "From playing her little one to holding my Ishima’s little ones… life really has come full circle." Adding a playful touch, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant wrote, "I guess I can officially say she’s blessed with three kids now."

Praising the new parents, Ruhaanika added that the twins could not have asked for a "cooler set of parents." In the pictures, the actress was seen doting over the adorable babies.

Responding with a heartfelt comment, Divyanka wrote, "You taught me how to be a mommy Ruh! Now these tiny ones have so much to learn from their Ruh dee." Ruhaanika replied, "I cannot wait to see the little ones grow up."

After nearly a decade of marriage, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya embraced parenthood in May 2026 with the arrival of their twin baby boys. The couple announced the joyful news through a heartfelt social media post, writing, "We asked for happiness... God said, 'Take double,'" while revealing they had been blessed with two sons. Divyanka later gave fans an intimate glimpse into the birth journey through a YouTube vlog, documenting her delivery and the emotional first moments with the newborns, making the milestone even more special for their well-wishers.

Ruhaanika shares a special bond with Divyanka that goes beyond the screen. The two became household names with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where Ruhaanika played Divyanka's on-screen daughter, Ruhi Bhalla. She began acting as a child artist at just six years old and won hearts with her performance in the hit daily soap. Since then, Ruhaanika has appeared in television shows, commercials, and will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. Though she now takes up selective acting assignments, she continues to stay connected with Divyanka, making their recent reunion with the actress's twin babies a heartwarming full-circle moment.