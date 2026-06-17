'We Were Carrying A Whole New World': Divyanka Tripathi's Unseen Maternity Photos Leave Fans Emotional; Arti Singh Reacts

Divyanka Tripathi's Unseen Maternity Photos Leave Fans Emotional; Arti Singh Reacts |

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi recently shared a set of unseen maternity photos, leaving fans emotional. The actress uploaded a series of heartwarming pictures with husband Vivek Dahiya by her side. Flaunting her baby bump, Divyanka also penned a beautiful note reflecting on the special phase of her life. Reacting to the post, Arti Singh left a heartfelt comment for the couple.

Uploading the photos on her Instagram feed, Divyanka wrote, "The world saw a couple waiting. We were carrying a whole new world within us." She further added, "Some memories become even more beautiful once you know the ending." The emotional caption resonated with fans, who flooded the comments section with love and admiration.

Replying to her post, Arti wrote, "Some people u just look up to and aap dono vo ho." Fans were equally moved by the photos and the caption. Reacting to Divyanka's unseen maternity post, one user commented, "And now that little angel is finally here. Looking back at this makes it even more special."

In the unseen maternity pictures, Divyanka and Vivek were seen twinning in coordinated black-and-white ensembles. The actress looked stunning in an off-shoulder gown with ruffled detailing around the shoulder. The dress had a graceful silhouette that highlighted her baby bump. Vivek, meanwhile, kept it classy in a black suit, making the couple's maternity shoot look straight out of a fairytale.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya announced their pregnancy in March 2026, nearly 10 years after tying the knot in July 2016. Sharing maternity photos, the couple wrote, "Plot twist after 10 years, we are expecting," revealing that they had kept the pregnancy private for six months. In May 2026, the couple welcomed twin baby boys and announced the happy news on social media with the caption, "We asked for happiness. God said, 'Take double.'" The twins arrived almost a decade after their marriage, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.