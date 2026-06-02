'Bachcha Chori Hone Wala Tha': Vivek Dahiya's Hilarious Joke During Twins' Grand Welcome Leaves Divyanka Tripathi In Splits- Watch

Vivek Dahiya's Hilarious Joke During Twins' Grand Welcome Leaves Divyanka Tripathi In Splits- Watch |

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi recently uploaded a new vlog on her YouTube channel titled "Babies Ka Grand Welcome," documenting the heartwarming homecoming of twin baby boys welcomed by her and husband Vivek Dahiya. For the special occasion, Divyanka got her car decorated with blue and white balloons. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was Vivek's hilarious remark, "Bachcha chori hone wala tha mera abhi."

The video begins with Divyanka's elder sister, Priyanka Tiwari, teasing Vivek as she says, "Main soch rahi hoon ek ko le jaun. Tum do-do kaise sambhaloge?" To this, Vivek immediately refused, saying, "Nahi, nahi de sakta." Despite his response, Priyanka continued jokingly questioning him.

She then asked Vivek that if he ever had to part with one of the babies, which one would it be. Responding with a filmy dialogue, Vivek said, "Bachcha nahi de sakta. Khud bik jaunga lekin bacha nahi doonga." His witty response left everyone laughing, while Divyanka remarked, "Sab ek se badh kar ek hain."

The playful banter continued when Priyanka picked up one of the babies and pretended to walk away. Vivek quickly stopped her and asked her to return the baby, jokingly saying, "Bachcha chori hone wala tha mera abhi," referring to Priyanka's mock attempt to take one of the newborns. The moment turned out to be all in good fun.

As the couple entered their home with the babies, they were welcomed by decorations featuring blue balloons. While preparing the house for the newborns, Vivek said that they would now have to remove all sharp-edged objects to make the space baby-friendly. The family later celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake together. The vlog concluded with a heartfelt message from Divyanka and Vivek to their fans: "Zindagi ki ek nayi shuruaat, aapke pyaar aur aashirvaad ke saath."

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya embraced parenthood after nearly 10 years of marriage by welcoming twin baby boys on May 26, 2026. The beloved television couple tied the knot on July 8, 2016, after falling in love on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In March 2026, they announced that they were expecting their first child, sharing the joyous news with fans through a heartfelt social media post. Just two months later, the couple welcomed their twin sons and announced their arrival with the adorable message, "We asked for happiness... God said, 'Take double.'"