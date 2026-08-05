Viral Video: Vietnamese Woman Gives Birth On Motorcycle Outside Hospital; Mother, Baby Safe |

Vietnam: A dramatic video from Vietnam has gone viral on social media, showing a 25-year-old pregnant woman giving birth on the back of a motorcycle just outside a hospital after going into labour on the way to the medical facility.

The incident reportedly took place outside Phu Luong Hospital in Thai Nguyen province on Monday. According to local media reports, the woman, who was 32 weeks pregnant, began experiencing severe abdominal pain and immediately left for the hospital with her husband on a motorcycle. A video of the incident was shared on Instagram by a page, WorldStar.

Trigger Warning: Visuals can be disturbing. Viewers' discretion advised.

Baby Delivered Outside Hospital

However, by the time they reached the hospital entrance, the baby had already been delivered. Videos circulating online show the woman getting off the motorcycle with the newborn's umbilical cord still attached, as stunned onlookers watched.

Hospital staff rushed to assist the mother and child. Medical personnel instructed the woman to carefully get off the motorcycle and remain standing briefly to avoid putting pressure on the newborn. Doctors and nurses then wrapped the baby to keep him warm, cut the umbilical cord and immediately shifted both mother and child to the delivery room for further treatment.

According to Vietnamese media outlet VnExpress, the baby boy weighed around 2 kilograms at birth, consistent with his premature delivery at 32 weeks of pregnancy. Doctors later administered the newborn's Hepatitis B vaccination as part of routine postnatal care.

Hospital authorities said both the mother and her baby are in stable condition and recovering well. The infant remains under medical observation due to his premature birth but is reported to be healthy.