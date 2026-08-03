Shravan Devotion Rewarded? Pregnant Kanwariya Delivers Twin boys In UP's Muzaffarnagar During Kanwar Yatra; Video Goes Viral

Shravan, also known as Sawan, is one of the most celebrated and auspicious festivals in Hinduism. The holy month dedicated to Lord Shiva began in the northern parts of India on July 30, 2026. The first Shravan Somvaar is being observed on August 3, 2026.

A heartwarming incident from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has gone viral during the holy month of Shravan after a pregnant Kanwariya gave birth to twin boys while participating in the Kanwar Yatra. The remarkable moment, which many devotees have described as a blessing of Lord Shiva, has been widely shared across social media platforms.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A pregnant Kanwariya gave birth to twin boys in Muzaffarnagar

A pregnant woman, who was on her way from Haridwar carrying a Kanwar, gave birth to twins in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the woman was travelling with fellow Kanwariyas on the pilgrimage route when she suddenly experienced labour pains. Members of the Kanwar Yatra and local authorities immediately arranged medical assistance and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Doctors safely delivered the twin boys, and both the mother and the babies are healthy. The police officer present at the hospital, SSP Sanjay Verma, named both children Ganesh and Kartikeya after Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's sons, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kartikeya.

Video goes viral

A video from the hospital has gone viral online, showing the joyous atmosphere as fellow devotees and family members celebrated the birth of the twins. Many social media users called the incident a "divine blessing" during the sacred month of Shravan, while others praised the quick response of the administration and healthcare staff, who ensured a safe delivery.

One user wrote on X, "Mahila ke jajbe ko salam, Maa bache sehatmand rahe."

Another user named Samm AI reacted to the video and praised the UP Police. He said, "Jai jai. Glad UP Police is promoting which will lead to more Hindu women doing the same. 🫡."

Kanwar Yatra | X

Kanwar Yatra

The Kanwar Yatra is one of the largest annual religious pilgrimages in India. During Shravan, millions of devotees, known as Kanwariyas, collect holy water from the Ganga and carry it in decorated kanwars to offer it at Lord Shiva temples in their hometowns or other sacred shrines.