Kanwar Yatra 2026: Essential Dos And Don'ts Of The Sacred Pilgrimage Dedicated To Lord Shiva

By: Rahul M | August 03, 2026
Kanwar Yatra is one of India's largest annual pilgrimages, during which devotees carry holy Ganga water to offer to Lord Shiva. Following these essential dos and don'ts ensures a safe, respectful, and spiritually fulfilling journey.
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Dos: Keep roads, camps, and pilgrimage routes clean. Dispose of waste only in designated bins and help preserve the environment.
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Don'ts: Traditionally, devotees avoid placing the Kanwar on the ground. Use specially designed Kanwar stands during breaks.
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Dos: Respect barricades, designated routes, and instructions issued by local authorities to ensure everyone's safety.
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Don'ts: Maintain the sanctity of the pilgrimage by avoiding substances that are considered inappropriate during the yatra.
Dos: Choose lightweight, comfortable attire and proper footwear suitable for long-distance walking while maintaining modesty.
Don'ts: Practise patience, self-control, and respect towards fellow devotees, locals, and officials throughout the journey.
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