Madhya Pradesh July 20, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert In Damoh, 2 Other Districts; Rain Likely In 46 Districts Including Bhopal, Indore | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 90% of Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness light rainfall for the next four days till July 23, while heavy rainfall is expected in four to five districts during this period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weather forecast for Monday

On Monday, heavy rainfall alerts were issued for Damoh, Mandla and Dindori districts. Meanwhile, light showers or drizzle are likely in 47 districts, including Bhopal and Indore.

Heavy rainfall: Heavy rainfall alert in Damoh, Mandla and Dindori.

Rainfall: Rain is likely in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Shajapur, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Bhind, Morena, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Shahdol, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Heat: Hot weather is likely in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain and Agar-Malwa.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the IMD’s Bhopal centre, Madhya Pradesh has not witnessed heavy rainfall for the last 12 days in July, affecting the overall rainfall figures. The state has so far recorded 16% less rainfall than normal.

The state has received 261.4 mm of rainfall so far, against the normal average of 311.8 mm during this period. Eastern Madhya Pradesh has recorded a rainfall deficit of 23%, while western parts of the state have received 10% less rain than expected.

The weather department has predicted that light rain activity will continue across most parts of the state, with isolated heavy showers likely in some districts.

Weather in the next two days

July 21

Heavy rainfall: Heavy rainfall alert in Seoni, Dindori, Anuppur and Balaghat.

Rainfall: Rain is likely in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Shajapur, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Bhind, Morena, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Shahdol, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Heat: Hot weather is likely in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam.

July 22

Heavy rainfall: Heavy rainfall alert in Niwari, Sheopur, Morena and Sagar.

Rainfall: Rain is likely in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Shajapur, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Bhind, Morena, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Shahdol, Anuppur, Panna, Sagar, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh.