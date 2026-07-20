Assembly Business: 5 Departments Account For Highest Pendency Of House-Related Matters | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Among the five state government departments lagging behind in the timely resolution of issues related to the Vidhan Sabha, two are headed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

As per information available with the legislative affairs department as on June 22, as many as 1,336 matters pertaining to the Vidhan Sabha were pending across various departments.

Of these, the maximum 832 (62%) pertain to incomplete answers to questions, while 298 (22%) relate to unmet assurances made by ministers on the floor of the House, 120 are unaccepted Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recommendations and 86 are Zero Hour matters.

The maximum 172 of the total 1,336 pending matters relate to the General Administration Department (GAD), followed by 154 pertaining to the farmers welfare and agriculture department, 122 to the revenue department, 121 to the public health and medical education department and 115 to the home department.

Of these five departments with the highest pendency, the GAD and home departments are headed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

When it comes to incomplete answers to questions asked in the Vidhan Sabha, the GAD tops the list with 148 incomplete replies, followed by the farmers' welfare and agriculture department (126), the home department (83), the revenue department (79) and the public health and medical education department (60).

The list further mentions that the maximum 46 unmet assurances made by ministers in the Vidhan Sabha pertain to the public health and medical education department, headed by deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla, followed by 32 related to the home department, headed by chief minister Mohan Yadav, and 21 related to the panchayat and rural development department, headed by senior cabinet minister Prahlad Patel.

Among the unmet PAC recommendations, the maximum 18 relate to the public works department, followed by 16 pertaining to the revenue department and 14 to the forest department.

Importantly, with the Assembly's monsoon session scheduled to begin on July 20, the legislative affairs department has asked all concerned departments to give priority to resolving pending matters and ensure timely submission of replies.

The department has made it clear that there should be no unnecessary delay in matters related to Vidhan Sabha and that all departments should ensure replies are sent within the prescribed timeline.