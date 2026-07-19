Outstanding Performance By ALLEN Bhopal In NEET 2026 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of ALLEN Career Institute, Bhopal, have once again demonstrated the institute's academic excellence with their outstanding performance in the NEET UG 2026 results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Rishikesh Sharma, academic head of ALLEN Bhopal, said the prominent performers include Shreyansh Jena, Riya Kumari, Siddhant Thapak, Navya Singh, Mukul Kirar, Anika Patidar, Aryan Chaudhary, Avijeet Chhitawar, Pragya Singh, Dolly Sharma, Aarna Saxena, Jaswant Vishwakarma and Ayush Bhatt. Their selection in government medical colleges is considered almost certain.

The students' success is the result of their consistent hard work, the support of their parents, the guidance of experienced faculty members and ALLEN's scientific and result-oriented teaching methodology.

In the national results, Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal jointly scored 715 out of 720. Based on the tiebreaker rule, Aryan Gupta was declared All India Rank 1 and Panshul Bansal was declared All India Rank 2.

Panshul Bansal has been a regular classroom student at ALLEN for two years, and Aryan Gupta is a distance learning student at ALLEN Career Institute. Additionally, ALLEN classroom student Ayush Bhalotia secured All India Rank 4 with 710 marks.

ALLEN Online Test Series student Aryan Dubey secured All India Rank 7, while ALLEN classroom student Gaurav Singh secured All India Rank 9.

ALLEN CEO Nitin Kukreja congratulated all students and their families on the excellent results. ALLEN has proven its excellence in the results.

In the results seen so far, five of the top 10, 10 of the top 20, 23 of the top 50 and 47 of the top 100 students are from ALLEN.

Of these, 36 students are from classroom programmes, one from online live classes, and 11 from distance learning and online test series.

The NTA released the list of the top 138 students with scores of 690 and above in a press release.

Of these, 64 students are from ALLEN. This includes 50 from classroom programmes, one from online live classrooms, and 14 from distance learning and online test series.