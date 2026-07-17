Three Arrested As Police Bust Alleged Cow Slaughter Racket, Demolish Illegal Dairy In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Friday busted an alleged cow slaughter racket operating under the guise of a dairy in Kamal Nagar, arresting three suspects and demolishing an unauthorised dairy structure during a joint enforcement action.

The operation was launched after Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists alerted police about alleged illegal slaughter at the dairy.

According to police, activists reached the spot after hearing distress calls from cattle and claimed they found slaughter in progress. During the commotion, several suspects fled but locals apprehended Aziz and his son Asif.

Police later arrested another suspect Zuber while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects including Farman.

A case has been registered on the complaint of local resident Lakhan Yadav under provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Bovine Slaughter Prohibition Act and other relevant sections including those related to hurting religious sentiments.

Police seized a CNG autorickshaw allegedly loaded with suspected beef along with animal hides, heads, hooves, ropes and sharp weapons believed to have been used in the slaughter.

The seized meat and other samples have been sent for forensic and veterinary examination to ascertain their nature.

During the investigation, police also rescued two cattle tied at Zuber's residence. As part of the administrative action, authorities demolished the unauthorised dairy structure in the Karond area using a bulldozer.

Station House Officer Manoj Patwa said three suspects are in custody, laboratory reports are awaited, and police teams are conducting raids to arrest the remaining absconding suspects.