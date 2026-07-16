Archaeological Survey Of India Bhopal To Launch ‘Heritage Ki Pathshala’ At Rani Kamlapati Mahal For School Students | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Bhopal Circle, will soon launch an initiative, Heritage Ki Pathshala, to introduce schoolchildren in the city to the glorious past of their town, state and the country.

Pathshala will be that it will be held at a place of archaeological significance, where the students will also be given a guided tour of the monument.

The first Pathshala is expected to be held in next one month. It will be organised at fixed intervals.

It will be held in a dialogue format and will include quizzes and activities. The ASI has selected Rani Kamlapati Mahal, located inside Kamla Park for the first Pathshala. It is an 18th-century ASI protected monument.

The Pathshala will be of 45-minute duration, during which the school students will be introduced to history, archaeology and architecture.

They will also be told about what and how the monuments tell us about our past, how they are preserved and how the students can contribute to protecting and preserving the places of archaeological and historical importance.

The ASI Bhopal circle Superintending Archaeologist Shivakant Bajpai said Rani Kamlapati Palace would be a permanent hub for the project.

We will also try to organise the Heritage Ki Pathshala at other historical monuments for schools located afar, he said, adding, it may take at least one month to start it.