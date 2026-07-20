 Bhopal Begins E-Bus Trial Run On Three Routes; Service To Commence For Public From August | Video
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Bhopal Begins E-Bus Trial Run On Three Routes; Service To Commence For Public From August | Video

Bhopal started the five-day trial run of electric buses on Monday across three routes from the Bairagarh depot. Officials are testing operations, charging facilities, route feasibility, and technical performance before public service begins in August. Currently, 21 e-buses have arrived, with 20 more expected soon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
Bhopal Begins E-Bus Trial Run On Three Routes; Service To Commence For Public From August | Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The trial run of electric buses began in Bhopal on Monday morning, with buses leaving the Bairagarh depot and operating on three routes across the city.

The trial will continue for five days, while the service for public will open in August.

A day earlier, on Sunday, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, ministers, and senior officials travelled in these electric buses to attend the Cabinet meeting held in Jagdishpur.

Watch VIDEO below :

Trial in 2 shifts

The buses are running in two shifts. The first shift is from 8 am to 12 noon, while the second shift is from 2 pm to 6 pm.

The buses are operating from the Bairagarh depot to Board Office via Old Bhopal. From there, they are running towards Bhopal Railway Station (Platform No. 1) and on the Bairagarh Chichli route in Kolar.

Officials are also studying traffic conditions and any operational challenges on these routes.

According to officials, 21 electric buses have already reached Bhopal. Around 20 more buses are expected to arrive in the next 10 to 12 days, which will increase the city's electric bus fleet.

During the trial, officials are checking the bus operations, route feasibility, charging system, and any technical issues. As this is only a dry run, passengers are not allowed to travel. However, councillors will be taken on the buses as part of the trial.

A charging facility has also been set up at the Bairagarh depot, where 11 charging points have been installed.

Officials said this will help ensure smooth operations once the service starts for the public.

If the trial is successful, the process of launching the electric bus service for passengers will move forward.

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