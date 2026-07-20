Reward Of ₹10K Announced For Information On 400-Year-Old Cannon Stolen From Narwar Fort In MP's Shivpuri | VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri Police have announced a reward of ₹10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the accused involved in the theft of a 400-year-old cannon from the historic Narwar Fort in Madhya Pradesh.

Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia announced the reward for anyone who provides reliable information about the accused or helps in their arrest.

The Incident

The incident took place at the historic Narwar Fort in the Narwar police station area. On July 15, one of the 14 ancient cannons kept inside the Kachhari Mahal complex mysteriously went missing.

After the theft came to light, police registered a case against an unknown person and launched an investigation.

The stolen cannon is believed to be around 400 years old and is considered an important historical heritage object. The theft has raised concerns not only among the police but also among historians and people associated with the protection of historical monuments. Many have questioned how such a heavy and valuable cannon could be stolen from the fort and whether there were lapses in security.

Police said the investigation is being carried out from all possible angles. Teams are questioning people in nearby areas, keeping an eye on suspicious activities and also using technical evidence to trace the accused.

The Shivpuri Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any reliable information related to the stolen cannon or the people involved in the theft. They said anyone with credible information can contact Shivpuri Police or Narwar Police Station.

The identity of the informant will be kept completely confidential, and a reward of ₹10,000 will be given for information that helps solve the case.

Narwar Fort is one of Madhya Pradesh's important historical sites, making the theft of the centuries-old cannon a matter of serious concern.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to recover the stolen heritage item and identify those responsible.