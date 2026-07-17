Bizarre! 16th-Century Cannon Stolen From Narwar Fort In MP's Shivpuri; Probe Underway

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 16th-century historic cannon was stolen from Narwar Fort in Shivpuri district on the intervening night on Thursday.

According to officials, around 25 to 30 armed men entered the fort through its rear entrance in a loading vehicle. They allegedly threatened the security guards on duty and forced them to leave the spot before taking away the historic cannon kept in the Open Court (Open Kacheri) area.

Officials said there were 14 historic cannons from the Scindia dynasty period kept at the Open Court. After the theft, 13 cannons remain at the site.

The fort is believed to be the capital of Lord Ram's son Kush and is also linked to the historical tale of King Nal and Damayanti.

Security guard's escape

Security guard Bal Kishan said he had only a stick for protection and was not even provided with a torch. He claimed the armed men threatened to kill him, leaving him with no option but to move away.

According to reports, the gang had planned the theft in advance. On July 5, they allegedly pushed one of the cannons down from the Open Court but could not take it away because of its heavy weight. They returned on the night of July 16 with a loading vehicle and succeeded in stealing it. Tyre marks found on the rear route of the fort also suggest that a vehicle was used.

The stolen cannon is believed to be made of a special alloy containing brass, copper, bronze, and other metals. It also has royal symbols and inscriptions in Persian and Devanagari scripts.

Experts say such historical artefacts are priceless. Some reports have claimed that rare cannons like this could be worth crores of rupees in the international illegal antiques market, although there is no official confirmation of this.

A complaint has been registered at Narwar Police Station. Karera SDOP Prashant Sharma said the matter will be investigated and the involvement of an international antique smuggling gang cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the State Archaeology Department, Tarun Kumar Mahobia, said he will personally inspect Narwar Fort, review the security arrangements, and discuss the early recovery of the stolen cannon with police officials.