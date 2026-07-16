BJP Councillor Suffers Silent Heart Attack, Collapses During Evening Walk In MP's Chhindwara | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP councillor from died after suffering silent heart attack during evening walk in MP's Chhindwara on Thursday.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the video later surfaced on social media.

In the footage, the councillor can be seen walking while talking on his mobile phone. Moments later, he suddenly collapsed on the road.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

The deceased was identified as Lokesh Dehariya, BJP councillor from Ward No. 47.

According to reports, he had dinner with his family and stepped out for a walk around 10 pm. He had walked only a short distance when he suddenly collapsed while speaking on the phone.

BJP Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha district president and municipal councillor Lokesh Dehariya (48) died of a suspected heart attack on Wednesday night after collapsing during his routine post-dinner walk in Chhindwara. #LocalNews #bjp #MadhyaPradesh #CCTVCamera #heartattack pic.twitter.com/bgKrTRB6sW — Bhaskar English (@BhaskarEnglish_) July 16, 2026

People nearby rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Doctors said the councillor is believed to have died due to a heart attack.

Commenting on the incident, Nagpur-based interventional cardiologist Dr. Aziz Khan said cases of heart attacks among young people have been increasing.

He said unhealthy eating habits, lack of sleep and long hours spent on mobile phones and other digital devices were some of the major reasons behind the rise.

एक पल में थम गईं सांसे, देखें वीडियो



फोन पर बात करते हुए आया हार्ट अटैक



भाजपा पार्षद लोकेश डेहरिया (48) को फोन पर बात करते हुए आया हार्ट अटैक। मध्य प्रदेश के छिंदवाड़ा जिले का मामला। pic.twitter.com/P9rA21q0n9 — तरुण चतुर्वेदी (@imbebaktarun) July 16, 2026

What did the doctor say?

After watching the CCTV footage, the doctor said the councillor appeared to place his hand on his chest before collapsing, which could have been a sign of chest pain.

He said such warning signs should never be ignored, adding that timely medical help or immediate CPR might have improved the chances of survival.