Car Loses Control & Rams Off Road After 55-Year-Old Man Suffers Heart Attack While Driving Car In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old man suffered a heart attack while driving his car in Jabalpur on Thursday. He died on the spot.

The car lost control and fell into a drain. The accident occurred on Amkhera Road in Jabalpur's Gohalpur area on Wednesday.

The car was later pulled out of the drain with the help of a crane.

Visuals from the scene have surfaced, showing the car partially submerged in the drain while a large number of people gathered around the vehicle. The crowd watched as rescue efforts were carried out.

The incident drew a large crowd of people, causing traffic to slow down in the area.

Passersby immediately rushed to help the driver and rescued him from the vehicle before taking him to a nearby hospital.

However, despite their efforts, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police reached the spot and began an investigation into the incident.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle after the suspected heart attack, causing the car to veer off the road and fall into a drain. The deceased has been identified as Babua Haji, a resident of Kasai Mandi in Hanumantal.

As the road was clear at the time of the incident, a bigger accident was avoided.

Police said the cause of death is believed to be a heart attack.

Mumbai Man Died of Heart Attack During Visit to Bageshwar Dham

A 63-year-old man from Mumbai died after suffering a heart attack while visiting Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.

The deceased, Satish Kamad, a resident of Airoli, had been staying at a lodge near the temple since June 1. On June 15, he complained of chest pain while at the Ram Darbar inside the temple and collapsed.

When he did not return to the lodge, his family was informed that he was missing. After repeated calls went unanswered, police contacted the family using his phone and informed them of his death.