Father Arrested For Allegedly Killing Minor Daughter In Ritual To Find Buried Treasure In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case driven by superstition, the Sukhi Sewania police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his minor daughter in the hope of finding buried treasure.

The suspect had initially attempted to mislead investigators by filing a missing person complaint and later disappeared himself.

Bhopal (Rural) superintendent of police Pankaj Kumar Pandey said the Sukhi Sewania police, led by station in-charge Rambabu Chaudhary, cracked the case after an intensive investigation.

The case came to light on April 3 when the girl's father reported that his daughter had been abducted by unknown persons while the family was sleeping at a threshing ground. Police registered a case and launched a search operation.

More than a month later, on May 7, a skeleton was discovered in a field about 200 metres from the spot where the girl had allegedly gone missing. During the investigation, the complainant himself went missing, raising suspicion.

Police said that after the man's wife expressed doubts, investigators examined technical evidence and inputs from locals. The suspect was later traced to Ganj Basoda on July 14.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed that he, along with two accomplices, including a sorcerer, killed his daughter as part of a ritual linked to the superstition of uncovering hidden gold and silver in his fields.

Police said the girl was beaten with a stick and strangled before her body was buried in the field.

Police have arrested the father and recovered the stick allegedly used in the crime. Efforts are underway to trace the other suspects. Sections related to murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy have been added to the case.