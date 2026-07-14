Bhopal Human Trafficking Racket Busted; Minors Lured From Railway Station, 3 Arrested | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police have recently uncovered an organised human trafficking and immoral trafficking racket that allegedly targeted minor girls and pushed them into sexual exploitation.

Three accused have been arrested so far while efforts are underway to trace other members of the network, which police believe extends from Bhopal to Shivpuri, Guna, Mumbai and Gujrat.

The case dates back to November 2024, when two sisters, aged 14 and 16, left their home in Hanumanganj following a family dispute and reached Bhopal Railway Station to board a train to Shivpuri.

Here they were approached by a young man who offered to help them reach their relatives’ house.

According to the police, the accused gained the girls’ trust and took them out of the station. The sisters were then separated and sent to different locations in two separate vehicles.

Investigators identified the main accused as Vinod Prajapati, who allegedly handed one girl over to Hritik Sapera and the other to Bappa Sapera.

Police said the girls were taken to settlements in Shivpuri and Guna, where they were promised a better life and marriage and were allegedly manipulated into living with different men.

Gang members arrested recently

The breakthrough came after police examined CCTV footage from the railway station and surrounding areas. Acting on the leads, teams rescued the younger sister from Shivpuri and later traced the elder sister to Guna last month.

While Prajapati was arrested earlier, Hritik and Bappa were arrested recently. Cops are still searching for other members of the gang and are preparing to file a charge sheet.

Minors on target

Investigations revealed that the gang had been targeting vulnerable girls aged between 13 and 16 seen alone at railway stations and bus stands. Women were also involved in the racket and took care of victims to win their confidence.

Rising graph of missing girls

On average, one girl goes missing every day in Bhopal. More than 1,500 girls have disappeared from the city over the past four years. Police have traced over 200 girls in separate operations this year, but many are still untraceable.