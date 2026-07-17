Saree-Clad Woman Drags Drunk Man Publicly For Eve-Teasing In MP's Chhatarpur | VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A saree-clad woman allegedly thrashed and dragged a drunk man publicly on the road for eve-teasing her in Chhatarpur on Thursday night.

She accused him of misbehaving with her and passing lewd comments. The incident took place at Sankat Mochan Tiraha under the City Kotwali police station area and was caught on video, which is now going viral on social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen slapping the man, kicking him, and pulling his hair and dragging him on the road. A large crowd gathered around and watches the incident.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to people present at the spot, the woman slapped the man several times, pushed him and even tried to grab his neck. She was seen shouting at him and accusing him of making rude comments and looking at her with bad intentions.

Eyewitnesses said the man appeared to be heavily drunk and at times looked as if he had passed out. Despite this, the woman continued hitting him. After a while, the man got up and tried to confront the woman. The two then argued before leaving the spot in different directions.

The incident happened right in front of the Sankat Mochan police outpost. However, local people claimed that the outpost was closed and no police personnel were present.

They said the argument and fight continued for nearly 30 minutes, but no police team reached the spot. Many people gathered there and watched, but no one stepped in to stop the fight.

The identities of the woman and the man have not been confirmed yet. It is also not known if they knew each other. The woman repeatedly accused the man of making inappropriate remarks and misbehaving with her.

So far, no official statement has been issued by the police, and there is no information about any complaint being registered in the matter.