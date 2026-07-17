A 23-Year-Old Dies Of Snakebite After Traditional Healing Delays Medical Treatment In MP's Chhatarpur

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Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Thursday.

According to his family, he was first taken for a traditional healing ritual, which delayed medical treatment.

He was later rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident took place in Jaitpur village under the Kishangarh police station area.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Pankaj Sen (23), son of Roshan Lal Sen. Family members said Pankaj was sleeping at his house on Thursday morning when a venomous snake bit him. After regaining consciousness, he informed his family about the snakebite.

Instead of taking him to a hospital immediately, the family first took him to a local traditional healer for a ritual believed to treat snakebites. When his condition worsened, they decided to take him to the district hospital in a private vehicle.

However, the vehicle broke down on the way. An ambulance passing through the area then helped shift Pankaj to the district hospital.

Dr Roshan Dwivedi, who was on emergency duty at the hospital, examined him and declared him dead.

According to the initial medical findings, the delay in receiving proper treatment and the time spent on traditional healing reduced the chances of saving his life.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Snake Encounters Increase During Monsoon

Snake sightings have increased across Madhya Pradesh in recent days due to the ongoing monsoon season, as snakes often come out of their burrows after heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Just a day earlier, a snake was found inside the school bag of a nursery student at a government primary school in Sagar district, triggering panic among students and teachers.

Forest and wildlife officials have urged people to remain alert and seek immediate medical help in case of a snakebite instead of relying on traditional healing practices.