Snake Slithers Out Of Nursery Student's School Bag In MP's Sagar

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 1.5-foot-long female cobra was found inside the school bag of a nursery student at a government primary school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Wednesday.

The incident created panic among students and teachers, and they started rushing here and there.

The incident took place at the Government Primary School in Chandpur village under the Rahli development block.

According to reports, nursery student Bhaskar Ahirwar had just arrived at school and opened his bag to take out his books when a snake suddenly came out.

Frightened by the sight, the child dropped the bag and ran out of the classroom. Other students also rushed outside after seeing the snake.

Teachers were immediately informed. School teacher Abhay Yadav reached the classroom and carefully picked up the bag. He then carried it outside the school premises.

When the bag was placed on the road, a nearly 1.5-foot-long female cobra came out. The teacher safely rescued the snake and placed it inside a plastic container.

Abhay Yadav said the snake was later released safely into a nearby forest. No one was injured in the incident.

15-foot-long python in Chhatarpur

Around a week ago, a 15-foot-long python, nearly three times the height of an average person, was spotted in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, triggering panic among local residents. The incident took place in Putri Kheda village under the Ghuwara-Bhagwan police station area, a densely populated locality.

The python weighed around 25 kg. With the ongoing monsoon season, sightings of snakes and other reptiles have increased across several parts of Madhya Pradesh, as they often come out of their burrows due to waterlogging and heavy rainfall.