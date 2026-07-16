'Mujhe Dosti Aur Dushmani Dono Yad Reheti...' BJP Leader Narottam Mishra After Losing Datia Bypoll Ticket To Ashutosh Tiwari| Video

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra's strong reaction was seen during party worker's meeting held in Datia ahead of byelections.

Addressing the gathering on Thursday, he said, "Main bhoolne wala prani nahi hoon. Main dosti aur dushmani dono yaad rakhta hoon" (I am not someone who forgets. I remember both friendship and enmity), in an apparent warning to the Datia Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP).

He appealed his supporters in Datia to vote for the BJP as an organisation instead of focusing on the party's face-- Ashutosh in this case.

His statement came three days after he lost ticket to Ashutosh Tiwari.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Main Dosti AU Dushmani Yaad Rakhta Hu...' Narottam Mishra After Losing Datia Bypoll Ticket To Ashustosh Tiwari#MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/ShSF8wsAf6 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 16, 2026

Mishra slams police for registering 'false cases' against supporters

After Mishra was denied the ticket, his supporters and other party workers took to street in Datia and blocked the roads, demanding justice. Police had to resort to tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Referring to the series of events, Mishra questioned the police action against BJP workers. He said that if the administration wanted to clear the traffic jam, it could have done so without firing tear gas shells at the BJP office.

Datia, Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Narottam Mishra says, "...By nature, I am not a rebel. No matter how upset I may have been, I have never turned my back on the party, regardless of how difficult the circumstances were. The party has given me so much—how much more can one… pic.twitter.com/B1zMiVQ1YQ — IANS (@ians_india) July 16, 2026

He also claimed that police registered criminal cases against hundreds of BJP workers after the protest, leaving many party workers upset.

Mishra said the party workers had not forgotten the administration's actions during the protest.

His remarks came amid the ongoing political row over the police action taken after the recent protests in Datia.

He offered dandavat pranam at temple

Mishra offered a dandavat pranam at a temple in Datia before beginning his election campaign for BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari.

He worshipped at the temple before starting his campaign. A video of the former minister offering prayers at the temple surfaced on social media and was widely shared.

दतिया से अब नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने नई मुहिम शुरू किया!



नरोत्तम मिश्रा दतिया से टिकट कटने के बाद अब बीजेपी प्रत्यासी आशुतोष तिवारी को जिताने के लिए निकल पड़े है!



जिस दतिया से वह खुद के लिए वोट मांगते थे।अब अखिलेश तिवारी के लिए घर-घर जा कर वोट मांगेंगे।



प्रचार से पहले नरोत्तम मिश्रा… pic.twitter.com/Tfun9v5dEc — Suresh Singh (@sureshsinghj) July 16, 2026

After seeking blessings, Mishra said he had taken a 15-day pledge to ensure Ashutosh Tiwari's victory in the upcoming election. He also urged party workers and supporters to work together for the BJP candidate.