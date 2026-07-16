'I Am Not A Rebel,' BJP Senior Leader Narottam Mishra Offers Dandavat Pranam At Datia Temple Before Starting Campaign For Ashutosh Tiwari| VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra offered a dandavat pranam at a temple in Datia on Thursday.

He worshipped the temple before starting his election campaign for BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari.

A video of the former minister offering prayers at the temple has surfaced on social media and is being widely shared.

After seeking blessings, Mishra said he had taken a 15-day pledge to ensure Ashutosh Tiwari's victory in the upcoming election.

He urged party workers and supporters to work together for the BJP candidate.

Watch the VIDEO below :

दतिया से अब नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने नई मुहिम शुरू किया!



नरोत्तम मिश्रा दतिया से टिकट कटने के बाद अब बीजेपी प्रत्यासी आशुतोष तिवारी को जिताने के लिए निकल पड़े है!



जिस दतिया से वह खुद के लिए वोट मांगते थे।अब अखिलेश तिवारी के लिए घर-घर जा कर वोट मांगेंगे।



प्रचार से पहले नरोत्तम मिश्रा… pic.twitter.com/Tfun9v5dEc — Suresh Singh (@sureshsinghj) July 16, 2026

He said he was not someone who rebelled against the party. He said that no matter how upset he might have been or how difficult the situation became, he had never turned his back on the BJP.

Mishra added that the party had given him a lot over the years, and he did not expect anything more.

Mishra, who earlier sought votes for himself from Datia, will now campaign door-to-door for Ashutosh Tiwari after being denied a ticket. His visit to the temple and dandavat pranam came before the start of the campaign.

Datia, Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Narottam Mishra says, "...By nature, I am not a rebel. No matter how upset I may have been, I have never turned my back on the party, regardless of how difficult the circumstances were. The party has given me so much—how much more can one… pic.twitter.com/B1zMiVQ1YQ — IANS (@ians_india) July 16, 2026

Protests in Datia

The BJP's decision to field former organisational secretary Ashutosh Tiwari instead of former minister Narottam Mishra for the Datia Assembly by-election led to protests in the district.

After the ticket was announced, thousands of Narottam Mishra's supporters gathered to protest. BJP workers, including women, blocked the Gwalior-Jhansi Highway, causing a major traffic jam. Many traders also closed their shops and said they would continue their protest, including holding demonstrations in Bhopal.

'आज से 15 दिन तक एक ही संकल्प है, आशुतोष तिवारी को जिताना है...कार्यकर्ता समझ गए हैं...शांत हो गए हैं"@drnarottammisra pic.twitter.com/vyzwbJo4ly — Ritesh Mishra (@Ritesh_Mishraaa) July 16, 2026

However, Mishra appealed to his supporters and party workers to remain calm after the party denied him a ticket for the Datia Assembly by-election.

Speaking to the media, Mishra said he accepted the party's decision and urged BJP workers not to take any extreme steps in protest.

Calling it the party's decision, he asked workers not to harm themselves or resort to actions such as pouring petrol or kerosene on themselves in protest.