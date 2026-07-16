Denial Of Ticket To Narottam Mishra, Stripping Lakhan Patel Of Department Kicks Up Dust |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Denial of a ticket to former minister Narottam Mishra for the assembly by-election in Datia and divesting the minister of state with independent charge, Lakhan Patel, of the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) have deepened tension among BJP leaders.

The government, as well as the party, has been in a state of agitation for a few days, and these two incidents have disturbed the senior leaders.

The central leadership and the feedback from the state party unit have played an important role in depriving Mishra of a ticket for the by-election.

The state leadership also informed its central counterpart about the protests that denial of a ticket to Mishra set off in Datia.

The instructions to take away the Animal Husbandry Department from Patel also came from Delhi.

Sources said Patel might have to quit the cabinet after the Datia assembly election.

Since Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken over the Animal Husbandry Department, the number of departments he heads has gone up to 15.

According to sources, the government may make a decision on the ministers after the Datia election.

Over two and a half years have passed since the government formation took place in the state, and the state will go to polls only after two years and three months.

The BJP's central leadership may act, keeping in mind the next assembly elections in MP.

Through the decisions taken in the cases of Mishra and Patel, the central leadership indicated that they might act against anyone.

The BJP plans the formation of the national team and the expansion of the Union Cabinet.

The leaders from the state to be selected for the national team and for the Union Cabinet will clear the picture. A few leaders from the state may find a place in the organisation.

According to a senior leader, the party leadership may act on the grounds of the Datia election outcome.