Twisha Sharma’s Death Case: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Still To Issue Death Certificate | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than two months have passed since model and actress Twisha Sharma was found dead at her in-laws’ house on the night of May 12. But the Bhopal Municipal Corporation is yet to issue her death certificate.

According to family, the civic body has not issued the death certificate and has asked for both PM reports, which have yet not been provided to the family.

Twisha’s family have also alleged that they have not received the detailed report of the first post-mortem and were only given a short report.

The family had earlier questioned the findings of initial post-mortem and demanded a second examination.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the High Court ordered a second post-mortem while directing that the report should not be made public.

Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the case, had also moved the court seeking access to the second post-mortem report. Two days ago, the AIIMS medical board submitted the sealed report to the agency.

Twisha’s father Navnidhi Sharma said that the family had only been informed about the submission of the report and had not been given a copy.

He has separately approached the court seeking both the detailed first post-mortem report and the second report.

Family’s lawyer Ankur Pandey said the matter would be heard on Tuesday. He stated that AIIMS Bhopal and AIIMS Delhi were expected to present their submissions before the court.

According to the lawyer, first post-mortem report and the second post-mortem report will be required for the issuance of Twisha Sharma’s death certificate.