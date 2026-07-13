MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Tech Growth Conclave 3.0 In Bhopal; ₹40k Crore Investments Expected; New IT Park In Indore -- VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Tech Growth Conclave 3.0 In Bhopal; ₹40k Crore Investments, 35k Jobs Expected -- VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the MP Tech Growth Conclave 3.0 in Bhopal on Monday and outlined the state's vision to become a leading technology and industrial hub in India.

The conclave brought together industrialists, investors and policy experts from India and abroad to discuss opportunities in technology, manufacturing and innovation.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said India had emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing economies over the past 12 years.

He added that while Madhya Pradesh was once known mainly for agriculture, the state was now manufacturing advanced technologies ranging from drones to missiles.

Yadav said the conclave would feature 51 different activities, which were expected to attract around ₹40,000 crore in investments and create nearly 35,000 jobs.

He said the event would play a key role in positioning Madhya Pradesh as a hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), semiconductor manufacturing and data centres.

The Chief Minister said this was the third edition of the MP Tech Growth Conclave.

Referring to his visit to Barcelona last year, he said companies from Spain, the United States and Canada had invested ₹228 crore in Madhya Pradesh following the visit.

He also said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a 1GW AI data centre had been signed during his 2025 visit to Barcelona, and representatives of the company had arrived in Bhopal.

He said the state was rapidly adopting future technologies, with AI data centres, a Science City and other high-tech sectors emerging as new drivers of growth.

New IT parks announced

The state government also announced plans to develop new IT infrastructure across Madhya Pradesh.

Indore: A new IT Park will be developed on the Super Corridor with plug-and-play facilities, allowing companies to begin operations immediately without setting up additional infrastructure.

Bhopal IT Park: The existing IT Park will be expanded with a new 4 lakh sq ft facility offering modern office space for digital and technology companies.

Kolar Road, Bhopal: A new IT Park will be developed on five acres of land, featuring a modern multi-storey building for IT and digital sector companies. The project is expected to generate new employment opportunities for the state's youth.

High-tech investment focus: The conclave aims to make Madhya Pradesh a hub for semiconductors, data centres and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Job creation: The proposed investments are expected to generate high-paying jobs for local youth in the IT, engineering and technology sectors.

Technology vision: The event showcased the state's technology roadmap and facilitated strategic partnerships and MoUs to strengthen digital infrastructure. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also visited the technology exhibition.

Industry participation: Leading companies such as CtrlS Datacenters, Kaynes Technology, Fujiyama Power and Nyobolt Ltd. participated to explore investment and collaboration opportunities.

Academic support: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) joined the conclave to promote skill development, research and innovation.

Previous editions: The first two editions attracted over ₹32,000 crore in investments and created more than 1.23 lakh jobs, setting the stage for the third edition.

Yadav said the government was committed to promoting artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, research, and stronger collaboration between industry and academic institutions to support Madhya Pradesh's technology-driven growth.