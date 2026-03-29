Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Launchpad Innovation Centre At Sinhasa It Park, Indore | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday inaugurated the Launchpad: Incubation and Innovation Centre at Sinhasa IT Park in Indore, in a major push to strengthen Madhya Pradesh’s deep-tech ecosystem.

The centre has been established as a joint initiative of IIT Indore, DRISHTI CPS Foundation and MPSEDC under the state’s Department of Science and Technology. It aims to promote deep-tech innovation, entrepreneurship and industry-academia collaboration.

Spread across approximately 10,000 sq ft, the facility includes 5,000 sq ft of co-working and incubation space along with 5,000 sq ft of advanced laboratories. Key highlights include an Intelligent Manufacturing Lab designed to support product prototyping, testing and validation.

The Launchpad centre will provide end-to-end support for startups and innovators, from ideation to commercialisation, across sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, Industry 4.0, digital healthcare and advanced manufacturing. With an infrastructure investment of nearly Rs10 crore and an additional Rs20 crore earmarked for startup support, the initiative aims to nurture around 100 startups and generate 200–300 employment opportunities over the next seven years.

The inauguration ceremony featured a presentation on the DRISHTI CPS Foundation, followed by a facility tour where Yadav interacted with startups and witnessed technology demonstrations.