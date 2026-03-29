MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Incubation, Innovation Centre Today | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Launchpad: Incubation and Innovation Centre at Sinhasa IT Park on Sunday.

According to official information, the centre has been set up through a collaboration between the IITI Drishti CPS Foundation, IIT Indore's technology translation and research park, and the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation under the Department of Science and Technology.

Its objective is to encourage deep-tech innovation, foster high-impact startups, promote advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies, and strengthen industry-academia collaboration.

Yadav will tour the centre and receive details on the innovation and startup activities being conducted there. The facility is expected to play a key role in positioning Madhya Pradesh as a hub for deep-tech innovation-driven development and entrepreneurship.