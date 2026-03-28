Indore News: IIM-Indore Celebrates Academic Excellence At 27th Annual Convocation Ceremony; Chairman Of BCG India Dr Janmejaya Sinha Serves As Chief Guest

Indore Tales: Indian Institute of Management Indore Celebrates Academic Excellence and Leadership at Its 27th Annual Convocation Ceremony |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore marked its 27th Annual Convocation with great dignity and academic pride, celebrating the accomplishments of its graduating cohort and distinguished alumni.

Dr Janmejaya Sinha, Chairman, BCG India, will be the Chief Guest for this year’s Convocation. The ceremony reflected the institute’s commitment to excellence, leadership, and holistic development.

The academic proceedings commenced with recognition of doctoral excellence. Vishal Sinha was awarded the IIM Indore Certificate of Achievement for securing the top position in the Doctoral Programme in Management (DPM) coursework for the 2023 batch, exemplifying scholarly rigour and research excellence.

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Among the industry-sponsored recognitions, Navya Joshi distinguished herself by receiving multiple honours, including the SBI Scholarship, VE Commercial Vehicles Gold Medal for Best All-Rounder, KK Alagh Gold Medal for Overall Outstanding Performance (Women), and several Bank of Baroda Achievers Awards.

Aditya Roy Chowdhury was conferred the VE Commercial Vehicles Scholarship, while Shethia Piyoni Jayesh was also recognised with a Bank of Baroda Achievers Award.

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Under the Need-Based Financial Assistance (NBFA) Merit Awards, Das Nihar Ranjan Ajay Kumarand and Prisha Garg were honoured for their academic merit.

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Arushi Kashyap received the Best MBA Thesis Award, and Abdus Samad Khan, Kartik Gautam, Iccha Niraj Saraf, and Suhani Kahnani were recognised for excellence in summer projects.

In the Integrated Programme in Management, Kushal Somani and Muskaan Agarwal received gold medals for best all-round performance, while Shethia Piyoni Jayesh earned multiple academic distinctions.

The institute also honoured eminent alumni, including Ity Jain, Rahul Razdan, Chetan Rai, Gunajit Brahma, Akila Moorthy, and Kunal Purohit.

The convocation concluded on a note of pride and aspiration, as graduates prepared to embark on their professional journeys, carrying forward the values and legacy of IIM Indore.