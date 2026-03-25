Indore News: IIM Indore To Celebrate 27th Convocation As 798 Students Graduate On March 28 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore will conduct its 27th annual convocation on March 28, marking a significant milestone for the institute as a total of 798 students across various programmes will walk out of the campus.

BCG India chairman Janmejaya Sinha will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Graduating participants represent a diverse set of academic programmes, including 501 students from the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), 63 from the Post Graduate Programme in Management-Mumbai (PGPMX), 38 from the Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGPHRM), 102 from the Five Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), and 67 from the One-Year Full-Time Residential Post Graduate Programme for Executives (EPGP).

Additionally, 17 scholars from the Doctoral Programme in Management (DPM), 9 from the Executive Doctoral Programme in Management (EDPM), and 1 from the Executive Doctoral Programme in Management & Governance (EDPMG) will also be conferred their degrees.

Expressing pride on the same, IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai said that with each passing year, the institute is expanding academically, making global collaborations and research contributions and developing leadership to create an impact.

He applauded the batch of 2026 for its hard work, resilience and commitment, and stated that the students’ achievements bring great pride to the institute.

He expressed confidence that the graduating students will become excellent professionals and proud ambassadors of IIM Indore, upholding its values in various industries and regions.

The celebrations will begin with a pre-convocation on March 27. The convocation will honor graduates’ achievements and include alumni awards recognizing outstanding alumni for their professional success, leadership, and contributions to industry and the nation.