IIM Indore Ignites Academic Buzz Ahead Of CERE 2026 Scheduled From May 1 To 3; Check What's In For Students

IIM Indore Ignites Academic Buzz Ahead of CERE 2026---Find Out What's in It For Students | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A vibrant academic buzz is taking shape at the Indian Institute of Management Indore as preparations and early discussions begin for the 16th International Conference on Excellence in Research and Education (CERE 2026).

CERE 2026 |

The conference is scheduled to be held from May 1 to May 3, 2026, bringing together scholars, students, and industry experts from across the globe.

Even before the main event, the campus has come alive with interactive sessions, pre-conference discussions, and student-led idea exchanges. These engagements are helping students explore the central theme of the conference, “Business Excellence Reimagined: Competing in the Age of AI.”

One of the key highlights of CERE 2026 is its strong focus on interdisciplinary collaboration and real-world relevance. The conference will feature research paper presentations, keynote lectures, and panel discussions led by global experts, creating a platform where academic insights meet industry perspectives.

For students, the initiative goes beyond just attending sessions. It offers an opportunity to present research, receive expert feedback, and engage in meaningful discussion, helping them build critical thinking and research skills. The pre-event activities currently underway are already fostering a culture of curiosity, collaboration, and innovation on campus.

Another major highlight is the emphasis on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, encouraging participants to rethink business strategies, leadership, and value creation in a rapidly evolving world.

As Indore continues to grow as an educational and innovation hub, events like CERE 2026 reflect a broader shift toward research-driven learning and global academic exchange. At IIM Indore, the journey has already begun with ideas flowing, discussions deepening, and students stepping confidently into the future of innovation.