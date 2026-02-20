India AI Impact Summit 2026: IIT Indore’s Digital Footprint

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology, Indore marked a strong presence at India AI Impact Summit 2026, showcasing pioneering research and technology innovations designed to address real-world challenges through Artificial Intelligence.

The Summit brought together leading academic institutions, industry experts, startups and innovators from across the globe, providing a platform to present AI-driven solutions aligned with national priorities.

At the Summit, IIT Indore displayed a wide spectrum of AI-enabled technologies across healthcare, agriculture, climate and sustainability, smart infrastructure, cybersecurity, Manufacturing 4.0, Semiconductors and many more.

The participation reflected the institute’s commitment to advancing impactful AI research that contributes meaningfully to society and national development.

HIGH FOOTFALL

IIT Indore exhibition stall drew significant attention from industry leaders, government representatives, researchers and startups. The institute’s representatives engaged with visitors, demonstrating AI-based models, predictive systems and intelligent platforms developed to enhance efficiency, precision and accessibility across various sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi said, “At IIT Indore, we believe Artificial Intelligence must move beyond laboratories and create measurable impact in society. Our participation in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 reflects our commitment to developing responsible, scalable and inclusive AI solutions for national development. We are proud to contribute to India’s growing AI ecosystem."

The institute emphasized on interdisciplinary collaboration, where researchers from engineering, sciences and allied domains work together to develop robust and ethical AI systems aligned with real-world needs. With a strong focus on translational research, IIT Indore continues to convert academic excellence into deployable technologies.

AgriHub, the Centre of Excellence at IIT Indore, presented AI-driven solutions for the agriculture sector under the supervision of Prof Aruna Tiwari, principal investigator and Prof Pavan Kankar, co-principal investigator. The showcased technologies demonstrated the application of artificial intelligence in improving agricultural productivity, monitoring and decision-making.

Alongside, IITI DRISHTI CPS Foundation, the Technology Translation Research Park in Digital Healthcare at IIT Indore under the leadership of Prof Palani I A, project director, represented its advanced AI solutions in digital healthcare. The foundation highlighted scalable AI-driven systems integrating hardware, software and analytics, reinforcing its role in strengthening India’s deep-tech ecosystem through innovation, incubation and industry partnerships.

Prof Abhirup Datta, dean (research & development), IIT Indore, attended the summit and represented IIT Indore at the leadership level, said , "Research at IIT Indore is driven by relevance and impact. Our AI initiatives are focused on solving pressing challenges through data-driven intelligence and collaborative innovation. Platforms like the India AI Impact Summit provide an excellent opportunity to connect with stakeholders and accelerate the journey from research to application."

The participation created opportunities for collaboration with industry partners, startups and government agencies. IIT Indore continues to strengthen its research and innovation ecosystem through sponsored projects, technology transfer initiatives and strategic industry engagement.