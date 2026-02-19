MP News: Around 6k Cannabis Plants Worth ₹1.5 Crore Seized In Khargone | Image source: Vihar Wikipedia/Twitter

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Khargone police carried out their biggest drug raid under Operation Prahar on Wednesday, seizing 5,900 cannabis plants worth Rs 1.49 crore from two villages.

The raids were conducted in remote areas where mobile networks do not function. Police teams had to trek through difficult terrain and worked for several hours to uproot the illegal crops.

The first raid was conducted in the Sendriyaghati area of Guwada village. Police recovered 5,500 cannabis plants weighing 2,811 kg, valued at Rs 1.40 crore. The field owner, Juwan Singh, was arrested and a case was registered under the NDPS Act.

In another raid at the Tikhali area of Badi village near Jamli, police seized 400 cannabis plants weighing 168 kg, worth Rs 8.49 lakh. The owner, Mangilal, was arrested and a separate case was registered.

Police said they received a tip-off about the illegal cultivation, following which senior officers formed special teams and conducted simultaneous raids at both locations.

IG Anurag and DIG Siddharth Bahuguna had directed strict action against drug cultivators. SP Ravindra Verma and ASP Bittu Sehgal instructed all station officers to take immediate action.

The operation was led by SDOP Rakesh Arya and Inspector Gehlot Semliya, while SI Rameshchandra Gehlot of Helapadawa outpost coordinated the raid teams.

Police stated that the anti-drug campaign will continue across the district.