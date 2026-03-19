Indore Hackathon: Bright Young Minds From 21 Colleges & Universities Gather At DAVV To Tech-Solve Real-World Challenges

Indore Hackathon: Bringing Bright Young Minds From 21 Colleges And Universities Across Indore | FP Photo's

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The energy was palpable at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s School of Computer Science and IT (SCSIT), where innovation met enthusiasm on day-1 of Hackathon organised by the institution’s E-Cell on Thursday.

Bringing together bright young minds from 21 colleges and universities across Indore, the event turned into a vibrant celebration of technology, creativity, and collaboration.

The day began with an inaugural session at 9 AM, setting the tone for an intense yet inspiring competition. Students dived straight into problem-solving, exploring domains like Artificial Intelligence, WebRTC, and Cybersecurity fields that are rapidly shaping the future of technology.

Throughout the day, teams worked tirelessly in labs, brainstorming and building solutions that reflected both technical skill and real-world relevance. The hackathon unfolded in two stages, allowing participants to refine their ideas before presenting them to a panel of experts in the evening.

Among the standout performers, Team CROS impressed judges with their cybersecurity solution, while Team cosmic_coders0818 showcased an innovative approach in Artificial Intelligence. Team Bit Code excelled in the WebRTC category, securing top honours for their work.

indore hackathon | FP Photo's

Beyond competition, the event carried a deeper message. Head of Department Ugrasen Suman encouraged students to actively engage in solving real-world challenges and harness technology as a force for meaningful change.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor also highlighted the opportunities and challenges within emerging fields like AI and cybersecurity, urging students to develop solutions for societal issues.

Faculty coordinators Anand Jalal, Nitin Uikey, and Megha Patidar played a key role in mentoring participants, while the student-driven E-Cell ensured seamless execution of the event.

As the day concluded, it was clear that the hackathon was more than just a contest; it was a platform where ideas took shape, collaborations were forged, and the next generation of innovators found their voice.