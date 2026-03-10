Indore special: Behind The Wheel And Under The Hood, Women Lead Change

Women are entering technical fields | women mechanics

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several women in Indore are quietly writing their stories of resilience and perseverance. From working proudly in male-dominated fields like cab driving and mechanics, for the first time in Indore, women are taking up the role of leadership and providing safety to other women through all-women cab services.

First female driven cab in Indore

Sakha Women’s Cab is the first service of its kind in Indore where both drivers and passengers are women. The cab service are functional from 4 AM to 12 AM, covering railways station and airports and, providing safe cab rides

One such example is Rekha Rupare, who learned driving nearly 12 years ago through training programmes conducted by Samman Sansthan.

While she acquired the skill earlier, she began working professionally about five years ago and is now associated with Sakha Women's Cab as a cab driver.

The initiative has become an important option for women commuters who prefer a safer travel experience.

At present, the service operates five cars with ten trained women drivers who manage daily rides across the city.

Women are entering technical fields

Beyond the steering wheel, many women are also entering technical fields such as automobile repair.

Women trained as mechanics are now learning how to handle tools, repair engines and understand the technical aspects of vehicles skills that have long been associated with male-dominated workshops.

For these women, working as mechanics is not only about earning a livelihood but also about building confidence and challenging traditional perceptions about women’s work.

Presence behind the wheel of a Ibus

Another inspiring example is Ritu Narwale, who now drives one of the pink buses operating under the Indore iBus BRTS. Her presence behind the wheel of a city bus reflects a gradual but visible shift in the participation of women in public transportation duties.

Women operating heavy vehicles in essential services

Krishna Dhurve and Shivkanya work as international waste management vehicle drivers, operating heavy vehicles for waste collection. Their role reflects the the growing participation of women in essential services traditionally dominated by men.

Such stories reflect how giving women access to skills and opportunities, society gains confident women professionals that challenge stereotypes and inspires others to bring a much needed change in the society.