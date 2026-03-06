Roza & Radiance: Gen-Zs Teach Us How To Fast The 'Fitter Way' This Ramzan

Roza & Radiance: Fasting the Fit Way This Ramzan | AI-Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the holy month of Ramzan unfolds, homes fill with the aroma of iftar preparations, evening prayers echo softly, and families gather in gratitude. While traditional spreads often include rich and fried delicacies, three young girls are choosing to observe the month with a conscious focus on health, balance and mindful eating.

Ramzan is about physical discipline

Mehvish Siddiqui | Student

Mehvish Siddiqui, a student of DAVV School of Journalism and Mass Communication, thinks Ramzan is as much about physical discipline as it is about spiritual devotion. “We usually eat something healthy to break our fast. For us, even during fasting, we work out, exercise and do our routine work seriously,” she shares. Rather than slowing down, she maintains her daily schedule with determination.

Her iftar begins with fruits that are nourishing, and protein-rich food that sustains energy. “Fasting helps in triggering metabolic activities and keeps the heart healthy. During this time, fruits and light foods keep us active, hale and hearty,” she says. By avoiding heavy fried snacks, she ensures that her body feels energized instead of sluggish after sunset.

Avoid oily food and eat light

Mariya Mhowwala | Assessor

Mariya Mhowwala, a Gen-Z employee at an assessment agency approach is rooted in simple, traditional wisdom. “My mother gives me jaggery water that is really beneficial,” she says.

The natural sweetness helps restore energy gently after long hours of fasting. Dates are a staple at her table. “We start with good quality dates as they are highly nutritious and excellent for digestive health, heart function and energy.”

Seasonal fruits like muskmelon and watermelon are her favorites. “They are refreshing and hydrating. I completely avoid oily food and eat light.” For Mariya, the key is hydration and portion control, ensuring she feels refreshed rather than overwhelmed.

A simple yet nourishing routine

Ayesha Asad Khan, a student of Jagran Lakecity University Bhopal, begins her day early with namaz, embracing the calm and spiritual essence of Ramzan before preparing for sehri. When it’s time to break her fast, she follows a simple yet nourishing routine. “We usually eat this milk pudding called talbina.

It’s light on the stomach and very comforting,” she shares. Alongside it, she drinks sharbat infused with chia seeds. “It’s very hydrating and filling, especially after long hours of fasting.”

She also prefers having a warm bowl of soup at iftar. “Soup is very filling and nourishing. It gives me energy without making me feel heavy,” Ayesha adds, emphasising that mindful, balanced meals help her stay active and refreshed throughout the holy month.

Together, their stories reflect a quiet shift among young observers, where faith meets fitness, and tradition aligns with wellness. In choosing fruits over fried food and hydration over excess, these girls show that Ramzan can be both spiritually uplifting and physically enriching.