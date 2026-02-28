Indore Student Special: Top 10 Hostels In Bhawarkua That Cater To Gen-Z Housing Needs

Top 10 Hostels In Indore And Bhawarkua That Cater To All Gen-Z's Needs | AI Generated

Finding the right hostel in a new city can shape your entire college or work experience especially for girls prioritising safety, comfort, and convenience. In a fast-growing education and commercial hub like Indore, areas such as Vijay Nagar and Bhawarkuan have become hotspots for well-equipped, secure, and student-friendly accommodations.

Here’s a carefully curated list of the Top 10 Girls Hostels in Indore that combine safety, comfort, and a vibrant student atmosphere so you can focus on building your future while feeling right at home.

1. Satguru Girls Hostel (Khandwa Road)

Satguru Girls Hostel |

Satguru Girls Hostel |

Location:

Bhawarkuan area: Includes branches at Ashok Nagar (Main Road), Vidhya Nagar (001 and 76), and Anand Nagar.

Khandwa Road: Located near Maharaja Ranjeet Singh College and the IET Campus.

Palasia: Situated in Ravindra Nagar.

Vigyan Nagar: Near Navneet Marriage Garden.

Why it’s great: One of the most loved girls’ hostels in Indore with positive reviews. safe for female students, well maintained, good staff and budget friendly. Rent starts at Rs 7500 and they also prioritise solar energy.

Amenities: Comfortable rooms, hygienic food, strong Wi-Fi, friendly staff, 24/7 security, housekeeping, study area, and good infrastructure.

Best for: students who prioritise safety and hygiene.

2. JS Girls Hostel

JS Girls Hostel |

JS Girls Hostel |

Location: Behind Madhumilan Cinema, Chhawani, Indore.

Rent: starts at Rs 8,000 per bed for single sharing.

Why it’s great: Highly rated with excellent cleanliness, reviews highlight safety and comfort. The hostel is also convenient for students who use public transport, and nearby markets are also easily accessible.

Amenities: Spacious rooms, good food, CCTV, Wi-Fi, safe location, and common spaces.

Best for: College students and those seeking peace for studies.

3. The Urban Villa Girls Hostel

The Urban Villa Girls Hostel |

The Urban Villa Girls Hostel |

Location: Near Medicare Hospital, Old Palasia, Indore.

Rent: Approximately ₹10,000 per month and upwards

Why it's great: Consistently strong reviews (4.7 stars) for comfort and modern facilities. It is a popular, partner-verified and highly rated facility. provides facilities like a gymnasium and hygienic meals.

Amenities: Well-maintained rooms, secure entrance, strong internet, home-style meals, housekeeping, and a common lounge, and a gymnasium.

Best for: Students and working women who want a balance of comfort and style.

4. Meenu girls hostel

Meenu girls hostel |

Location: D-19, behind shopping complex, HIG Colony, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452011

Rent: Rs 9500 onwards based on occupancy type.

Why it is great: One of the most highly recommended hostels, specifically mentioned online for its safety and food quality.

Amenities: CCTV campus, home-cooked meals with dietician menu, high-speed Wi-Fi, 24/7 lady warden, water cooler, geyser, RO water, common fridge, washing machine, daily cleaning, AC rooms.

Best for: Girls wanting a homely vibe + excellent food.

5. Rishi Girls Hostel & PG Rooms (Vijay Nagar)

Rishi Girls Hostel & PG Rooms (Vijay Nagar) |

Rishi Girls Hostel & PG Rooms (Vijay Nagar) |

Location: BH 31, Bapat Chouraha, Near Bharat Mata Mandir, Sukhliya, Vijay Nagar, Indore - 452010.

Rent: starts at Rs 6,700 to Rs 17,000

Why is it great: Strong overall reviews with positive feedback on security, comfortable rooms and food quality. The hostel provides fully furnished AC and non AC rooms.

Amenities: Single and shared rooms, CCTV, Wi-Fi, laundry on demand, laundry service, fire-safety systems, lady warden, close to colleges & transport.

Best for: Students and working women around Vijay Nagar.

6. Destiny Girls Hostel (Bhawarkuan)

Destiny Girls Hostel |

Destiny Girls Hostel |

Location: 40 Sector B, Bholaram Ustad Marg, Behind Meera Garden, In front of Bak Bak Cafe, Sarvanand Nagar, Bhawar Kuan, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001.

Rent: Starting at Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,500 per bed

Why is it great: Excellent reviews with residents praising cleanliness, food, and attentive staff.

Amenities: Secure premises, spacious rooms, CCTV, Wi-Fi, meals, housekeeping, friendly management.

Best for: Girls studying near Bhawarkuan / Vishnu Puri areas.

7. Metro Girls Hostel - Vijay Nagar

Metro Girls Hostel |

Location: 6/7 Vijay Nagar, Behind Police Station, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452010.

Rent: Approximatly Rs 8000 per month.

Why is it great: High user rating with good balance of price and facilities. rent starting at Rs 8000.

Amenities: Clean rooms, good meals, Wi-Fi, disciplined environment, and central location.

Best for: Girls studying in colleges near Vijay Nagar or working in Vijay Nagar.

8. Yola Hostel (Niranjanpur)

Location: Professor Colony, Yash Arcade, Near Kautilya Academy, Bhawar Kuan Road, Bhawar Kuan, Indore 452001.

Rent: Ranges roughly in the Rs 7,000 to Rs 12000 per month bracket.

Why is it great: Positive reviews for comfort, safety, and community vibe.

Amenities: Secure building, regular meals, Wi-Fi, housekeeping, wellness spaces.

Best for: Students and girls wanting a community atmosphere near Bhawar kuan

9. Divine Girls Hostel

Divine Girls Hostel |

Location: 99, Vishnu Puri Colony, Behind Drishti IAS, Bhawarkua Square, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001.

Rent: including food, is around Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,300 for two occupants, Rs 5,800 for three occupants' room and Rs 5,500 for four occupants.

Why is it great: Good reviews in the Bhawarkuan region with decent facilities.

Amenities: Meals, housekeeping, safe environment, Wi-Fi, near coaching institutes and colleges.

Best for: Girls studying near Vishnu Puri / Bhawarkuan.

10. Sharanya Maison (Maheshwari) Girls' Hostel

Why is it great: Well-liked for cleanliness and friendly staff.

Amenities: Comfortable rooms, Wi-Fi, proximity to transit, and good food.

Best for: Students in Old Palasia seeking a nice, peaceful setup.

Finding the right girls’ hostel in Indore means choosing safety, comfort, and a supportive environment. Visit, verify amenities, and speak to residents before deciding. The perfect hostel isn’t just accommodation but it’s your second home while you study, grow, and build your future.

(Story based on ground information and ratings from JustDial)