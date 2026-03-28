Indore Campus Buzz: Prestige University Appoints Milind Padalkar As Dean Of Academics

Indore Campus Buzz: Prestige University Strengthens Academic Vision By Appointing Milind Padalkar As Dean-Academics | representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Prestige University has appointed Dr. Milind Padalkar as Professor and Dean (Academics), marking a significant step in strengthening its academic leadership.

An alumnus of IIT-Delhi and IIM-Ahmedabad, and a Ph.D. graduate from IIM-Kozhikode, Dr. Padalkar brings nearly 30 years of experience across corporate leadership and academia.

In his corporate career, he led global profit centres exceeding USD 200 million and managed large-scale operations for organisations such as General Electric, Hewlett Packard, Procter & Gamble, and Eurostar.

He is known for driving enterprise transformation and executing complex technology programmes.

He later transitioned to academia, holding senior leadership roles at Bennett University and NorthCap University, where he contributed to institutional growth and academic development.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Keyoor Purani said Dr. Padalkar’s global experience will help build strong academic systems and deepen industry engagement.

In his new role, Dr. Padalkar will focus on strengthening academic processes, promoting research culture, and enhancing industry collaboration.

He noted that the opportunity to build an academic ecosystem from the ground up enables the creation of globally benchmarked systems.

Founded in 2022, Prestige University Indore is recognised by the University Grants Commission and approved by the Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission, offering programmes in management and computing.