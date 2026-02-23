Indore News: Leader Who United DAVV Teachers During Critical Times | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s academic community has often looked toward individuals who step forward in moments of institutional strain, and Dr Suresh Patidar stands among those figures.

Currently Head of the School of Commerce at Devi Ahilya Vishvavidyalay (DAVV), he is recognised not only as a teacher of management but as a leader who brings people together during crises.

Associated with IIPS since 2003 and completing over 23 years at DAVV, Patidar has played a consistent role in strengthening academic coordination and unity among faculty members.

He also serves as president of the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, DAVV unit, a teachers’ organisation working for the dignity and professional interests of educators.

During a tense phase on the UTD campus, when employees intensified their agitation over demands and surrounded the vice chancellor’s vehicle, the situation escalated sharply. Vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai was compelled to step out of his car and sit outside the university entrance gate amid the protest.

At that critical moment, Patidar emerged as a steady voice, strongly objecting to confrontational conduct and urging dialogue over disruption.He also initiated campaigns in support of teachers, reinforcing solidarity within the academic fraternity when morale was under pressure.

Beyond organisational responsibilities, Patidar has contributed academically by developing a MOOC course on Income Tax and mentoring students in commerce and management. Within Indore’s academic circles, he is seen as a torch bearer — a leader who stands firm, mediates in conflict and works consistently for institutional stability and respect for teachers.