Indore Hostel Check: Government Hostels No More A Nightmare-- College Students Share Decent Experience

Indore Tales: How Indore's supposedly Horrible Goverment Hostels Accidently Turn Out Pretty Decent | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government hostels in indore carry a stereotypical image of being broken and rundown. However recently, students living in these government hostels shared a complete different experience.

They praised the accomodation facility, calling it quiet homely, affordable and well-equipped.

In Indore, government hostels have long battled a reputation problem. For many students and parents, the phrase “government hostel” still brings to mind images of poor infrastructure, limited facilities, and uncomfortable living conditions. But on the ground, that perception is slowly being challenged and in many cases, proven wrong.

Across institutions affiliated with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and other colleges in Indore, several government-run hostels are quietly offering safe, affordable, and surprisingly well-maintained accommodation to students. From clean rooms and regular sanitation to access to libraries, mess facilities, and 24/7 security, these hostels are evolving to meet modern student needs.

Students living in these hostels say the reality is far more positive than the stereotype.

'Clean water, decent food & study space'

Rimjhim Sharma |

Rimjhim Sharma, a student of DAVV, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, living in S.V Raman Girls hostel, shared, “People assume it’s not livable, but we have everything we need, clean water, proper food, and even study spaces. The only problem we face is during monsoons when the gravel road gets filled with rain water, it becomes very difficult for us to walk to our colleges and universities."

She also shared, "Our hostel is the oldest government hostel yet we have all the facilities that we need; WIFI connections, fresh and tasty mess food, geezers, clean corridors, fresh and clean water and its safe living here."

Many hostels have also introduced Wi-Fi connectivity, improved hygiene standards, and stricter management systems in recent years.

Affordability remains one of their strongest advantages

Affordability remains one of their strongest advantages | FP Photos

Shilpa Singh, Holkar Science College, who currently lives in Kamla Nehru Girls' Hostel, shared;

"Affordability remains one of their strongest advantages. We pay Rs 25,000 every year at a time when a decent room costs atleast Rs 7k a month in the city. With rising rents in private accommodations and PGs, government hostels provide a cost-effective alternative without significantly compromising on quality. For many outstation students, especially those from smaller towns, this makes higher education in Indore far more accessible. repair works are slower and we sometimes face water supply issues, but since they happen everywhere, we usually are content with our living conditions."

Officials and wardens acknowledge that while not every hostel is perfect, consistent upgrades and monitoring have led to visible improvements. Efforts are being made to modernize facilities and change public perception.

Strong student unity and fun campus life stand out

Dharmendra Kher |

Dharmendra Kher, a student of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya who lives in Ravindra Nath Tagore Boys Hostel, shared that government boys hostels still need to upgrade.

"with ₹25,000 annual fees plus ₹2,500 monthly mess, higher than typical government hostels. Rooms are good for two guests per room. But facilities don’t match fees. Mess food is inconsistent, and CCTV is often non-functional. Boys face an advantage with having fewer restrictions, whereas girls face stricter curfews. Despite disturbances, strong student unity and fun campus life stand out. My hostel mates made my life bearable and fun. At hostels, people are very helpful and friendly."

The gap between image and reality, however, persists. Many students hesitate to apply, influenced by outdated opinions rather than current conditions. But those who take the chance often find a comfortable and community-driven environment.

As Indore continues to grow as an education hub, its government hostels are gradually rewriting their story from overlooked options to dependable student homes.