4-Year-Old Kidnapped From School In MP's Morena Rescued; Father Mastermind Behind Abduction | VIDEO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The four-year-old boy who was kidnapped from his school in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district was rescued safely within two days on Thursday.

The police revealed that the abduction was allegedly planned by his own father over an ongoing family dispute.

According to police, the victim, Kartikan Yadav, was kidnapped from his school.

The swift abduction was captured on the school's CCTV cameras.

The viral CCTV clip shows two men arriving on a scooter, carrying the boy and leaving the school premises.

Watch the CCTV Clip below :

#WATCH | MP: Four-Year-Old Student Kidnapped By Two Men On A Scooter From A Private School In #Morena #MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/X2xnSaNZD0 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 15, 2026

The Plan

During the investigation, officers found that the kidnapping was not carried out by a criminal gang but was allegedly planned by the boy's father, Nilesh.

Police said the accused stayed in Morena for nearly 15 days before the incident, conducting surveillance and planning the abduction. After carrying out the plan, he allegedly took the child to Pali in Rajasthan, where he was staying at a hotel.

How was the accused traced?

Using technical evidence and continuous investigation, a Morena Police team traced the accused to Pali and safely rescued the child.

The boy was later reunited with his family. Police have detained the accused father and are questioning him. Further investigation into the case is underway.

According to the information, the four-year-old Kartikeya Rajput, is a playgroup student at Rainbow School in Gopalpura area of Gayatri Colony, Morena. He was allegedly kidnapped when the school got over.

As the school closed, two young men arrived on a scooter, picked up the child, and fled.

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