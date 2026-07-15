4-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped From Playschool In Broad Daylight In MP's Morena | VIDEO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from school in broad daylight in Morena district on Tuesday.

The incident happened outside Rainbow School in Gayatri Colony's Gopalpura area when the class got dismissed on Tuesday afternoon. The swift abduction was captured on the school's CCTV cameras.

The viral CCTV clip shows two men arriving on a scooter, carrying the boy and leaving the school premises.

Watch the CCTV Clip below :

#WATCH | MP: Four-Year-Old Student Kidnapped By Two Men On A Scooter From A Private School In #Morena #MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/X2xnSaNZD0 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 15, 2026

According to the information, the four-year-old Kartikeya Rajput, is a playgroup student at Rainbow School in Gopalpura area of Gayatri Colony, Morena. He was allegedly kidnapped when the school got over.

As the school closed, two young men arrived on a scooter, picked up the child, and fled.

The entire incident was captured on the school's CCTV cameras.

Kartikey's parents live separate

After being informed, Kotwali Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage from the school and nearby areas.

Checkpoints have been set up at district borders, vehicles are being thoroughly checked, and separate police teams have been formed to trace the accused.

Kartikeya lives with his mother, Ishu Yadav, at his maternal grandparents' home. According to reports, his parents live separately.

The reason behind the kidnapping is still unknown. Police said their top priority is to rescue the child safely and arrest the accused as soon as possible.

The incident has also raised serious concerns over the safety of children in schools.

It has left not only the boy's family but also local residents in shock and fear.