Encroachments, E-Rickshaws Slow Bhopal's First Electric Bus Trial | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first trial run of Bhopal's new electric buses on Monday highlighted persistent traffic bottlenecks caused by road encroachments and unregulated e-rickshaws in the old city.

Five e-buses were operated without passengers on two routes - Bairagarh to Kolar and Bairagarh to the Nishatpura Rail Coach Factory - as part of the PM-eBus Sewa scheme.

During the trial, the buses covered nearly 40 km in around one-and-a-half hours while officials assessed vehicle performance, charging systems and driver ergonomics.

Although the buses navigated most stretches smoothly due to their compact design, officials observed congestion near Bhopal Railway Station, the Rail Coach Factory and several old city roads, where roadside encroachments and e-rickshaws obstructed traffic movement.

The trial also reflected the continuing challenge of enforcing anti-encroachment measures and improving traffic management on key urban corridors.

According to Bhopal City Link Ltd. (BCLL) officials, the buses will operate at a maximum speed of 40 kmph within city limits and up to 50 kmph in outer areas. BCLL personnel accompanied the drivers throughout the trial to monitor vehicle performance and operational efficiency.

Officials said the buses will undergo a five-day trial without passengers before being opened for public service next week. Bhopal is expected to receive 250 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme, of which 21 have already reached the city.

Another batch is likely to arrive within the next three days. A dedicated charging depot with 11 charging points has been developed at Bairagarh.

Smart technology and safety features

The new e-buses are equipped with an Automatic Passenger Counting System that records passengers boarding and alighting.

Other features include hydraulic ramps for wheelchair users, eight CCTV cameras, panic buttons connected to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and police control room, and stop buttons that alert the driver to halt safely. The fare has been fixed at Rs 1.50 per kilometre with a minimum fare of Rs 7.

Mayor, corporators inspect amenities

Ahead of the public rollout, Mayor Malti Rai, BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi and corporators toured the city in five e-buses to inspect passenger amenities and safety features.

The convoy travelled from the BMC's Atal Bhawan through New Market, Polytechnic Square, VIP Road, Lalghati and Hamidia Hospital before returning to the headquarters.

Mayor Rai said the new fleet would modernise Bhopal's public transport with accessible and technology-driven services. "Citizens will start benefiting from these buses from next week after the successful completion of the trial phase," she said.