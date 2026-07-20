Teacher's Stolen Bike Recovered In Chhatarpur, Police Face Delay Allegations | CCTV |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Hero Honda motorcycle was stolen from outside a teacher's home in Madhya Praesh Chhatarpur.

The incident was captured on CCTV, but police arrived at the scene after 36 hours.

The incident took place in Ward No. 10 of Ghuvara town in Chhatarpur.

The victim alleged that despite informing the police, they arrived at the spot only after around 36 hours.

The motorcycle was later recovered. Locals have expressed resentment over the delay in police action.

According to the report, the victim, identified as teacher Ashok Awasthi, lives in Ward No. 10. His Hero Honda motorcycle, parked outside his house, was stolen on Thursday night. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Caught On CCTV: Miscreants Steal Bike Parked Outside Home In #Chhatarpur's Ghuwara, Teacher Claims Police Reached 36 Hours Later #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/IOnZyR5eUh — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 19, 2026

The bike was recovered subsequently. There is resentment among locals regarding the delay in police action.

Citizens state that thefts and other criminal incidents are occurring frequently in the area, yet the police response lacks the expected level of proactivity.

Questioning the law-and-order situation, locals have demanded increased night patrols, effective measures to curb thefts, and strict action against the accused.

They argue that timely intervention could help prevent such incidents.

Ghuvara Station In-charge Surbhi Sharma stated that an FIR has been registered in the matter.

The CCTV footage is being examined, and the accused will be identified and arrested soon. The police confirm that the investigation is ongoing.

Three including minor boy arrested with 13 stolen bikes

A similar stories of bike stolen was reported as Police have busted a gang involved in stealing two-wheelers and arrested two accused along with their minor associate in the Tukoganj area, police said on Friday.

So far, 13 stolen two-wheeler vehicles worth around Rs 14 lakh were also seized from them.

According to DCP (Zone-3) Rajesh Vyas, the action was taken as part of a drive to control vehicle theft in the city.

During a checking drive in the area, the team of Tukoganj police station in charge Jitendra Singh Yadav noticed a young man sitting on a motorcycle in an insurance office campus.